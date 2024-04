McCann went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Sunday's 7-6 win over the Orioles.

McCann's second career dinger came off Baltimore closer Craig Kimbrel in the ninth and served as the game-winner. The backup catcher has not seen many opportunities this season, accumulating only 16 at-bats thus far, but has collected two hits and a homer in two of his last three starts.