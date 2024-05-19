McCann entered Saturday's loss to the Royals as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning and singled in his only plate appearance.

McCann continues to see occasional starts behind the dish, but he'd gone a combined 1-for-10 with six strikeouts in the most recent three prior to Saturday's pinch-hit appearance. The rookie will continue to spell Shea Langeliers on occasion, and despite the recent skid, he still carries a .333 average and .975 OPS over 47 plate appearances.