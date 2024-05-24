McCann went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two walks and one run scored in Thursday's 10-9 extra-innings win over the Rockies.

McCann had gone just 3-for-18 over his previous eight contests before a breakout game Thursday. The backup catcher has generally played well in 2024, posting a .340/.431/.580 slash line over 58 plate appearances. He's added three home runs, three doubles, eight RBI and nine runs scored, but the 26-year-old remains firmly behind Shea Langeliers on the depth chart.