Athletics' Mark Canha: Plates a pair Saturday
Canha went 2-for-5 with a two-run single in an extra-innings loss to the Yankees on Saturday.
The 29-year-old continued to deliver against Yankees pitching, with Saturday's production making him 3-for-8 with a double, two RBI, two walks and two runs in the first two games of the series. The veteran is parlaying consistent playing time into the best production since his rookie 2015 season, as his line sits at a solid .284/.344/.511 over 96 plate appearances. Moreover, his five home runs match the total he generated last season over 187 trips to the plate, while the two runs he drove in Saturday vaulted him over his 2017 total of 14.
