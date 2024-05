Canha (illness) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Cleveland, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Canha was held out of Tuesday's 11-7 win due to an upper-respiratory illness and will sit out again Wednesday. The Tigers are off Thursday, so Canha will hope to be ready to roll for Friday's series opener versus the Astros. Colt Keith will get the start at designated hitter Wednesday in Canha's stead.