Canha told the Rangers on Wednesday that he will remain with the organization for the time being, despite not winning a spot on the Opening Day roster, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

After he was unable to beat out Andrew McCutchen for a spot on the Opening Day squad as a reserve corner outfielder/designated hitter, Canha initially informed the Rangers that he didn't plan on reporting to Triple-A Round Rock. However, after evaluating his options, Canha appears to have had a change of heart and will stick around in the organization, at least temporarily. It's unclear if he intends to head to Round Rock when the Triple-A season gets underway Friday, or if he'll simply remain at extended spring training in Arizona.