Canha has been granted his release by the Rangers on Thursday, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Canha will get a chance for a fresh start after opening the 2026 season at the Rangers' extended spring training site. He has yet to play in any contests so far this year. The veteran has appeared in games with the Mets, Brewers, Tigers, Giants and Royals over the last three seasons, and he'll look for another major-league opportunity in the near future.