Canha went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Rays.

Canha opened the scoring Monday night with a 392-foot solo shot off Zack Littell in the first inning. The 35-year-old veteran later added a second RBI via a single in the fifth inning. Canha has become quite comfortable with his new Detroit team, generating four homers with 11 RBI and 11 runs while slashing .247/.396/.479 over 91 plate appearances.