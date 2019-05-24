Athletics' Nick Martini: Still playing well in rehab
Martini (knee) is 5-for-18 with five RBI, three walks and three runs over his last five games with Triple-A Las Vegas.
Martini has driven in a run in each of those contests and has hit .300 over 10 rehab games overall. The 28-year-old is likely physically ready for activation at this point, but it remains to be seen exactly when the Athletics will opt to pull the trigger on the move.
