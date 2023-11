The Athletics selected Salinas to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

Salinas registered an underwhelming 5.48 ERA over 67.1 innings this past season with Double-A Midland, but he has racked up 372 strikeouts in 253 career minor-league frames. The 22-year-old right-hander is now protected from being plucked away from the A's in the upcoming Rule 5 Draft.