Moll allowed two hits and struck out two without walking a batter in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Yankees.

Moll wasn't exactly sharp, but he was able to navigate the traffic on the basepaths to earn his first career save. He's filled a high-leverage role at times this year with five holds through 34 appearances, but Trevor May has handled most of the Athletics' closing chances in June. Moll has a 3.99 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 35:15 K:BB over 29.1 innings, though the lack of leads to protect limits his appeal in most fantasy formats despite the strong strikeout numbers.