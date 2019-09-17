Athletics' Tanner Roark: No-decision against Royals
Roark didn't factor into the decision against the Royals on Monday, giving up four earned runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings, striking out eight and walking one as the Athletics fell 6-5.
He fanned eight batters, but it was an otherwise unspectacular effort for Roark, who fell one out short of the five-inning threshold and wound up getting chased from the contest after yielding four earned and laboring for 110 pitches. The outing gives the veteran a 4.12 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 152:48 K:BB across 157.1 innings on the season.
