Athletics' Tanner Roark: Strikes out six in win
Roark (9-8) gave up five hits and two walks while striking out six through 6.2 scoreless innings to earn the win over the Angels on Wednesday.
Roark found a way to work out of trouble, not allowing a run despite the seven baserunners. Roark has been impressive since being traded to the Athletics, posting a 2.73 ERA in six starts. The 32-year-old has a 3.86 ERA with 141 strikeouts overall through 27 starts this season. Roark is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Astros at Minute Maid Park.
