The Athletics purchased Motter's contract from the New Britain Bees of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on Tuesday and assigned him to Double-A Midland.

After being cut by the Tigers in mid-May, Motter quickly moved on to the independent ranks to continue his career. The Athletics saw enough from Motter during his 33-game stint with New Britain to give him a look, but he's unlikely to serve as anything more than a depth option in the high minors during his time with the organization.