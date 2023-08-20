Motter is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

Motter picked up his fourth straight start in the middle infield in Thursday's 4-2 loss in the series opener, but he'll remain on the bench for the third straight contest as the Cardinals close out their four-game set with the Mets. With top prospect Masyn Winn receiving a call-up from Triple-A Memphis, Motter no longer looks in line for regular playing time at either second base or shortstop and will likely have to settle for a utility role.