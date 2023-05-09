The Cardinals outrighted Motter to Triple-A Memphis on Monday.
Motter was recently removed from the Cardinals' 40-man roster for the second time this season but is electing to stick around in the organization as a utility man at the Triple-A level. The 33-year-old has hit .200 with a 36.4 percent strikeout rate over 22 plate appearances in the majors this season.
