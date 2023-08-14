Motter was added to the lineup for Monday's game against the A's
Motter was set to work as a reserve Monday, but he will join the starting nine in place of Nolan Gorman, who was scratched with tightness in his lower back. Motter will cover the keystone and hit ninth in Monday's batting order.
More News
-
Cardinals' Taylor Motter: Called up, starting Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Taylor Motter: Accepts outright assignment•
-
Cardinals' Taylor Motter: Booted from roster again•
-
Cardinals' Taylor Motter: Returns to big leagues•
-
Cardinals' Taylor Motter: Sent outright to Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Taylor Motter: Pushed off 40-man roster•