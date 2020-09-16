Kemp will start at second base and will bat ninth Wednesday against the Rockies.

Kemp finds himself in the starting nine for the fourth time in five games, as Tommy La Stella has been seeing more work at third base of late to leave the keystone open. However, if Stephen Piscotty (knee) is able to reclaim his usual spot in right field for this weekend's series with the Giants, Kemp would likely be bumped out of the regular lineup versus right-handed pitching. The 28-year-old still looks like a better fit in AL-only leagues rather than mixed leagues.