Kemp elected free agency Saturday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

After being pushed off the 40-man roster Wednesday in favor of top prospect Jackson Holliday, Kemp exercised his right to refuse an outright assignment and will now explore his options in free agency. The 32-year-old slashed .209/.303/.304 last season with the Athletics and could find work as a bench player for a team in need of depth at second base or in the outfield.