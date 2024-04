Kemp signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Kemp lost his job with the Orioles when they promoted Jackson Holliday, but he didn't have to wait long to find another gig. With the Twins dealing with a couple injuries in their infield between Royce Lewis (quad) and Carlos Correa (intercostal), Kemp will provide some added depth.