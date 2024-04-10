The Orioles designated Kemp for assignment Wednesday.

Kemp's removal from the 40-man roster opens a spot for top prospect Jackson Holliday, who was called up from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move and is expected to take on a near-everyday role in the middle infield. Though he was able to crack the Orioles' Opening Day roster when he was signed shortly after being cut by the Reds in spring training, Kemp appeared in only five of Baltimore's first 10 games while going hitless in his nine at-bats.