Kemp signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The 32-year-old veteran was an above-average hitter in 2021 but slashed just .224/.306/.321 with the Athletics over the last two seasons. Kemp offers the ability to play second base and the outfield but seems an odd fit for a Cincinnati roster already teeming with position player options.