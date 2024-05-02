Nevin went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Pirates.

The 26-year-old took Quinn Priester deep in the third inning, extending an impressive stretch that has seen Nevin record four straight multi-hit performances as part of a nine-game hitting streak. He's left the yard four times during his heater, accounting for all of his homers on the season, and since joining Oakland at the beginning of April he's slashed .325/.375/.500 in 88 plate appearances with 10 runs and 10 RBI. Nevin posted consistently solid numbers in the minors but never got much of an opportunity in Baltimore, and he stumbled with Detroit in 2023. If this is his last chance to establish himself as a big-league player, he seems to be making the most of it.