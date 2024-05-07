Nevin is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
Nevin started the previous 14 games and posted an .858 OPS during that stretch, though he's now in the midst of an 0-for-14 slump. Brett Harris is starting at third base Tuesday for the fifth straight game, which has resulted in Nevin seeing more action in right field.
