Nevin went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday in a 3-1 victory versus the Yankees.

Nevin's two-run blast in the third inning proved to be the winning hit, as neither team crossed the plate after that point. The long ball was his first this season and just his sixth through 375 big-league plate appearances. Nevin hasn't flashed much power in the big leagues thus far and has never stolen a base as a major leaguer, so his upside is quite limited, though he's at least put together a decent .286/.355/.375 slash line this season.