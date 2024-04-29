Nevin went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run in a win over the Orioles on Sunday.

Nevin proved key to the Athletics' late-game rally with his seventh-inning solo shot, inching Oakland to within a run at the time. It was Nevin's second time leaving the yard in his last four games, and he extended his hitting streak to six games in the process. The 26-year-old has served as one of the most reliable bats in a highly inconsistent A's offense, now sporting a .286/.342/.400 slash line through 76 plate appearances.