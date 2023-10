Nittoli signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Friday, Jessica Kleinschmidt of The Comeback reports.

The deal includes an invitation to spring training, where Nittoli will compete for a spot in Oakland's Opening Day bullpen. Nittoli posted a 4.64 ERA in 42.2 innings at the Triple-A level this season, along with allowing one run over 3.2 frames during a brief stint with the Mets.