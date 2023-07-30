The Mets recalled Nittoli from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Sunday's game against the Nationals, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Nittoli was summoned from Triple-A to fill the opening on the 26-man active roster that was created Saturday when the Mets dealt right-hander Max Scherzer to the Rangers. The Mets haven't named a replacement in the rotation for Scherzer, but Nittoli will be available in the meantime as an extra arm out of the bullpen. He previously made a pair of relief appearances with New York earlier this season but has otherwise spent the bulk of the campaign at the Triple-A level between the Mets and Cubs organizations. He hasn't been particularly sharp during his stint with Syracuse, logging a 9.26 ERA, 1.96 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB in 11.2 innings.