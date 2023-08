The Mets optioned Nittoli to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.

New York will swap one right-handed reliever on to the active roster for another, exchanging Nittoli for Reed Garrett, who was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move. Garrett will give the Mets a fresh arm after Nittoli tossed two innings out of the bullpen while giving up a run in Saturday's 13-2 win over the Cardinals.