The Mets placed Nittoli on outright waivers Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nittoli was able to hold his own during his brief major-league stint in 2023, but he put up a 4.64 ERA and 1.41 WHIP through 42.2 innings in Triple-A. He will have the option to become a free agent if he clears waivers.