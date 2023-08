The Mets recalled Nittoli from Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

The Mets optioned Nittoli to Syracuse at the beginning of August, and he has surrendered one run in 4.2 innings since then. He'll now join the Mets' bullpen and look to keep his momentum going in the majors after throwing 1.2 scoreless frames for New York in June. Joey Lucchesi was optioned to Syracuse in a corresponding move.