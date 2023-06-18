Rios was traded from Atlanta to Oakland in exchange for cash considerations Sunday.

Rios began the 2023 campaign at Triple-A Gwinnett, where he's posted a 1.46 ERA and 0.79 WHIP in 24.2 innings over 21 relief appearances. The 29-year-old hasn't appeared in the majors since 2021, but he'll now attempt to carve out a role with a new organization.