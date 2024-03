Rios (shoulder) is listed as one of the Mets' available relievers for Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Rios' 2023 season came to an end last July after he required surgery to address an axillary branch aneurysm in his right shoulder, but he seems to have received a clean bill of health for spring training. He's made two appearances in the spring thus far, tossing two scoreless frames.