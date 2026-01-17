Rios signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Saturday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Rios spent the 2025 season in the Mets organization but made just two appearances at Triple-A Syracuse while spending most of the year recovering from an undisclosed injury. Now fully healthy, the 32-year-old reliever will add depth to the bullpen at Triple-A Iowa and is unlikely to make a significant contribution to the big club during 2026.