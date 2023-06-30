Oakland placed Rios on the 15-day injured list Friday with Raynaud's syndrome.
Rios had surrendered a whopping seven earned runs over just 1.2 innings (three relief appearances) since being promoted to the A's bullpen June 20. He might be sent back to the minors whenever he's healthy enough to pitch again.
