The Athletics selected Rios' contract from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

After acquiring Rios in a trade with Atlanta on Sunday, the A's will immediately call on him to help bolster the bullpen. The 29-year-righty hasn't pitched in the majors since 2021, but he's been great in Triple-A this season with a 2.49 ERA and 0.88 WHIP through 25.1 innings. Chad Smith was optioned to Las Vegas to make room for Rios on the MLB roster, and Drew Rucinski (knee) was transferred to the 60-day IL to clear a spot on the 40-man.