Petit, who fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning during which he allowed a hit and two walks during a loss to the Astros in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday, has a 2.16 ERA and seven holds across the 16.2 innings covering his 20 appearances.

Petit was a highly valuable middle- to-later-inning relief option for manager Bob Melvin in 2019 while making a career-high 80 appearances, and he's mostly picked up where he left off in 2020. The right-hander now has scoreless efforts in nine of his last 10 appearances, and his current 11.7 percent swinging strike rate is the second highest of his career. While the disparity between Petit's 4.84 FIP and aforementioned ERA is significant, the savvy veteran has mostly been able to navigate out of trouble thus far as evidenced by his career-best 101.2 percent strand rate.