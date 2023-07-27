Jackson (elbow) began a rehab assignment with Low-A Stockton on Wednesday.
Jackson struck out a pair in a perfect inning in his first game action in more than two months. The reliever should move up to a higher affiliate soon and wouldn't appear far off from rejoining the Athletics' bullpen.
