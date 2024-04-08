Jackson was designated for assignment by the Athletics on Sunday.

It's been a precipitous drop for Jackson in a relatively short period of time, as he recorded 28 holds and four saves while posting a a 2.86 ERA over 73 games for Oakland over the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The right-hander's fortunes began to turn for the worse this spring when he produced a 6.48 ERA in nine Cactus League outings, and they didn't get any better (18.00 ERA, 5.00 WHIP) over three appearances with Triple-A Las Vegas early this minor-league season. Jackson's spot on the 40-man roster was taken up by Alex Speas, who was acquired from the White Sox on Saturday for cash considerations.