Jackson (elbow) allowed two earned runs on two solo home runs while also recording two strikeouts over one inning in Single-A Stockton's win over Lake Elsinore on Saturday.

Jackson's second rehab outing certainly didn't go as smoothly as the first, when he fired a perfect frame Wednesday. However, Jackson still toughed out a difficult inning and recorded a pair of strikeouts along the way, firing 11 of his 17 pitches for strikes. Despite the somewhat rocky appearance Saturday, Jackson will move up to Triple-A Las Vegas for his next rehab outing Tuesday, per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com.