Jackson (elbow) had an appendectomy Monday and does not have a timeline for a return to his rehab program, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Jackson has made two rehab appearances in the past week as he works on returning from a strained elbow, and now his rehab will go on pause indefinitely. He struck out four and allowed two earned runs in two innings across the two rehab appearances.
