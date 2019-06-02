Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez: Good to go for Sunday's start

Sanchez (finger) will make his scheduled start Sunday against the Rockies, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Sanchez has endured multiple finger-related injuries both this season and in the previous two campaigns, but his latest setback won't force him to miss a start. After exiting his May 27 turn early due to a torn fingernail, Sanchez apparently assuaged any concern the Blue Jays had about his health by completing a bullpen session Friday without incident. There's always a possibility that the finger presents problems that force another early departure Sunday, but he'll enter the contest with no specific restrictions.

