Sanchez will throw a bullpen session for interested teams on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Sanchez's 2023 campaign was spent at the Triple-A level in the Twins and Diamondbacks organizations, as he held a 5.54 ERA over 22 appearances (20 starts). The 31-year-old last appeared in the majors in 2022, when he posted a 6.60 ERA and 41:15 K:BB across 60 innings between the Nationals and Twins.