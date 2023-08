Sanchez signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Sanchez was cut by the Twins in July after putting up a 5.30 ERA and 1.74 WHIP through 73 innings in Triple-A, and he'll now look to make the most of a second chance with Arizona. The 31-year-old righty has regressed significantly from his impressive 2021 campaign and will serve as organizational depth in Triple-A Reno.