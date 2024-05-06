The Blue Jays signed Sanchez to a minor-league contract on Monday, Jamie Campbell of Sportsnet reports.

Sanchez started his career with the Blue Jays and made his major-league debut in 2014. His best season was in 2016, when he held a 15-2 record over 30 starts with a 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 161:63 K:BB over 192 innings. Sanchez split time between the Twins and Diamondbacks last season, though he remained in Triple-A for both teams. The 31-year-old right-hander will look to work his way up through the Blue Jays' system to make his first major-league appearance since 2022.