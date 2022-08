Hernandez (shoulder) has given up five earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six in 4.1 innings over his five appearances for Triple-A Buffalo since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Aug. 17.

Hernandez was sidelined for just under two months with the right shoulder injury before rejoining the Buffalo bullpen. The 22-year-old righty owns a 3.33 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 34:9 K:BB across 24.1 innings at Triple-A on the campaign.