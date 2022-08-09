Hernandez (shoulder) will shift his rehab assignment Tuesday from the Blue Jays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate to Single-A Dunedin, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez currently resides on Triple-A Buffalo's 7-day injured list with a right shoulder injury that has kept him out of action for the Blue Jays' top affiliate since June 19. After coming out of two rehab appearances in the FCL no worse for the wear, Hernandez will now get a bump up in competition as he continues the buildup process. Before landing on the IL, Hernandez turned in a 1.80 ERA and 0.80 WHIP while striking out 28 in 20 innings at Triple-A.