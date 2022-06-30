Hernandez hasn't appeared in a game at Triple-A Buffalo since June 19 due to right shoulder soreness, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Although Hernandez has missed a week and a half of game action, he hasn't been placed on the injured list, and he began a throwing progression earlier this week. The right-hander has been effective over 21 appearances between the Double-A and Triple-A levels this year, as he's posted a 1.88 ERA and 0.88 WHIP across 24 innings. If he remains productive once he returns to game action, the 22-year-old should be in consideration to join the Blue Jays' bullpen sometime during the second half of the season.