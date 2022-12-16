site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Anthony Kay: DFA'd by Toronto
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kay was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Friday.
Kay was sidelined by an unspecified injury for much of 2022 and threw only 22 innings between the majors and minors. Chris Bassitt was added to Toronto's major-league roster in a corresponding move.
