Kay signed with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Nippon Professional Baseball on Tuesday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

After logging a 3.76 ERA and 1.28 WHIP across 40.2 innings in Triple-A last season, Kay will now take his talents overseas. Despite spending most of last season in the minors, the 28-year-old southpaw made 16 appearances in the big leagues, giving up 10 runs across 14.2 frames between the Mets and Cubs.